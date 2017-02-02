Landscape Design

Google Calendar - Landscape Design - 2017-03-14 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Landscape Design - 2017-03-14 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Landscape Design - 2017-03-14 18:30:00 iCalendar - Landscape Design - 2017-03-14 18:30:00

$25

UW-Extension Dane County 5201 Fen Oak Dr., Suite 138 , Madison, Wisconsin 53718

press release: Ben Futa, Director at UW-Madison Allen Centennial Garden, will cover fundamentals and elements of landscape design for your annual or perennial home garden.

The Green Thumb Gardening class series will give you the practical knowledge to keep your home garden thriving! University of Wisconsin Extension educators and local horticulture experts will provide in depth and accessible information for everyone from the novice to the experienced gardener.

In spring 2017, classes will be held evenings from 6:30-9:00pm at the Dane County UW-Extension office. Register for the entire class series at a discounted price or individual classes  according to your interests.

Info

UW-Extension Dane County 5201 Fen Oak Dr., Suite 138 , Madison, Wisconsin 53718 View Map

Home & Garden

Visit Event Website

608-224-3700

$25

Google Calendar - Landscape Design - 2017-03-14 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Landscape Design - 2017-03-14 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Landscape Design - 2017-03-14 18:30:00 iCalendar - Landscape Design - 2017-03-14 18:30:00

Isthmus Book of Love
Print

Thursday

February 2, 2017

Friday

February 3, 2017

Saturday

February 4, 2017

Sunday

February 5, 2017

Monday

February 6, 2017

Tuesday

February 7, 2017

Wednesday

February 8, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

What to Do
Picks Playlist Header

LogosForSite.indd
* indicates required

  • What's happening this weekend

  • Bringing you the fun around town

  • A celebration of great beer