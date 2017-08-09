Wed. Aug. 9 6:00 pm Tenney Park (1414 E. Johnson) Lanterns for Peace! This family-friendly event is organized around the world in remembrance of the devastating humanitarian effects of the nuclear bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Japan during World War II. This year’s speaker is Caren Stelson, author of Sachiko: A Nagasaki Bomb Survivor’s Story, the 2017 National Book Award Longlist title and 2017 Bank Street College Best Children’s Books of the Year list awardee. Her book retells the true story of six-year-old Sachiko Yasui’s survival of the Nagasaki atomic bomb and the lifelong aftermath.