Laser Shows
Madison Metropolitan School District Planetarium 201 S. Gammon Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53717
press release:Fundraiser for the Madison Metropolitan School District Planetarium
All shows approximately 45 minutes.
What's a laser show? Lasers draw animations on the dome to go with the music or story. It's fun! Tickets: $4 at the door or online here on our web site
Monday, October 23: 4:00 PM & 7:00 PM Pink Floyd's Dark Side of the Moon
Tuesday, October 24: 4:00 PM Laser Zeppelin; 7:00 PM Fright Light Halloween Show
Wednesday, October 25: 4:00 PM Pink Floyd's Dark Side of the Moon; 7:00 PM Laser Beatles
Thursday, October 26: 4:00 PM Fright Light Halloween Show; 7:00 PM Laser Zeppelin; 8:00 PM Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon
Friday, October 27:
4:00 PM Laser Beatles
6:00 PM Laser Zeppelin
7:00 PM Fright Light Halloween Show
8:00 PM Pink Floyd's Dark Side of the Moon
Saturday, October 28:
12:00 PM Legends of the Night Sky: Orion (family show)
1:00 PM Legends of the Night Sky: Perseus & Andromeda (family show)
2:00 PM Fright Light Halloween Show
3:00 PM Legends of the Night Sky: Orion (family show)"
4:00 PM Legends of the Night Sky: Perseus & Andromeda (family show)
6:00 PM Laser Zeppelin
7:00 PM Fright Light Halloween Show
8:00 PM Pink Floyd's Dark Side of the Moon