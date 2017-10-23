Laser Shows

press release:Fundraiser for the Madison Metropolitan School District Planetarium

All shows approximately 45 minutes.

What's a laser show? Lasers draw animations on the dome to go with the music or story. It's fun! Tickets: $4 at the door or online here on our web site

Monday, October 23: 4:00 PM & 7:00 PM Pink Floyd's Dark Side of the Moon

Tuesday, October 24: 4:00 PM Laser Zeppelin; 7:00 PM Fright Light Halloween Show

Wednesday, October 25: 4:00 PM Pink Floyd's Dark Side of the Moon; 7:00 PM Laser Beatles

Thursday, October 26: 4:00 PM Fright Light Halloween Show; 7:00 PM Laser Zeppelin; 8:00 PM Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon

Friday, October 27:

4:00 PM Laser Beatles

6:00 PM Laser Zeppelin

7:00 PM Fright Light Halloween Show

8:00 PM Pink Floyd's Dark Side of the Moon

Saturday, October 28:

12:00 PM Legends of the Night Sky: Orion (family show)

1:00 PM Legends of the Night Sky: Perseus & Andromeda (family show)

2:00 PM Fright Light Halloween Show

3:00 PM Legends of the Night Sky: Orion (family show)"

4:00 PM Legends of the Night Sky: Perseus & Andromeda (family show)

6:00 PM Laser Zeppelin

7:00 PM Fright Light Halloween Show

8:00 PM Pink Floyd's Dark Side of the Moon