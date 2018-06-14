June 14, 2018 – September 4, 2018

press release: Tandem Press is pleased to announce the opening of the exhibition Last Coast Producing: Selections of Madison Music Memorabilia from the 60s and early 70s. This exhibition was produced by Tandem Press in conjunction with Ken Adamany and Ben & Judy Sidran to celebrate The Madison Reunion, a city-wide reunion and conference organized by Ben and Judy Sidran.

Last Coast Producing was founded in the early 1960s by Ken Adamany, a force on the Madison music scene for five decades and an avid collector of ‘60s musical memorabilia. Active from 1959 as a keyboard player, promoter, agent and personal manager, Adamany put together the first college band that featured Steve Miller and Boz Scaggs, booked Midwest bands and national recording artists on campus and at area venues like The Factory and Dewey’s, two ‘60s clubs that became home to many dramatic musical “firsts” in Madison (including performances by Jimi Hendrix, Rod Stewart, Fleetwood Mac and B.B. King) and went on to manage the careers of the mega-hit band Cheap Trick. The material featured in this exhibition, Selections of Madison Music Memorabilia from the '60s and early '70s is literally just the tip of the iceberg of his collection and represents a selection of playdates, bookings, and promotions that he was involved with during the period.

The Madison Reunion: “They say, "If you remember it, you weren't there," but most of us who passed through Madison in the '60s have deep and lasting memories of the time and place. Madison was a cradle of the counterculture, a rich mix of music, art, politics, history and participatory experience...an unforgettable time of experimentation, innovation and creativity.

The Madison Reunion is planning a "together again for the first time" gathering for June 14 - 16, 2018, at the (newly-renovated) Memorial Union and at venues on campus and around town. Three days jam-packed with panels and performances, films and fun, art and artifacts, meet-ups and memories, tours, tie-dye and tunes on The Terrace.

It's a party with a purpose! Join our 50th anniversary "cultural Woodstock" to examine where we are, how we got here and what we left behind. Now is the time to bring the '60s back home.” -Ben Sidran

The items that are included in this exhibition are from The Ken Adamany/Last Coast Producing Collection. - All Rights Reserved.

UW Madison’s Tandem Press coordinates the exhibits at the Dane County Regional Airport.

