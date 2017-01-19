press release: Last Gasp with the National Lawyers Guild

Thursday, January 19th ~ 5:30 - 8pm, Argus Bar & Grill, 123 E Main St

Live Music! Snacks!!

Calling all social justice activists, progressive lawyers, law students, and community organizers. The National Lawyers Guild will be hosting a last gasp solidarity celebration on the eve of the inauguration for lcoal change-makers and folks on the left end of the legal community. Come join us in celebration and struggle!