Last Gasp

Argus Bar Grille 123 E. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Last Gasp with the National Lawyers Guild

Thursday, January 19th ~ 5:30 - 8pm, Argus Bar & Grill, 123 E Main St

Live Music! Snacks!!

Calling all social justice activists, progressive lawyers, law students, and community organizers. The National Lawyers Guild will be hosting a last gasp solidarity celebration on the eve of the inauguration for  lcoal change-makers and folks on the left end of the legal community. Come join us in celebration and struggle!

Argus Bar Grille 123 E. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map

