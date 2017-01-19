press release: Last Gasp with the National Lawyers Guild
Thursday, January 19th ~ 5:30 - 8pm, Argus Bar & Grill, 123 E Main St
Live Music! Snacks!!
Calling all social justice activists, progressive lawyers, law students, and community organizers. The National Lawyers Guild will be hosting a last gasp solidarity celebration on the eve of the inauguration for lcoal change-makers and folks on the left end of the legal community. Come join us in celebration and struggle!
Info
Argus Bar Grille 123 E. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
