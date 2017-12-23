Last Minute Holiday Gifts
South Madison Library Villager Mall, 2222 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53713
Nothing is more cherished than a handmade, thoughtful gift. Our instructor, Jamie Statz-Paynter, will be sharing over 20 years of experience with card making to help you create 3 unique cards and gift tags. This class is limited to 15 participants so sign up early. Preteens through adults welcome!
