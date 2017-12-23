Last Minute Holiday Gifts

Google Calendar - Last Minute Holiday Gifts - 2017-12-23 10:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Last Minute Holiday Gifts - 2017-12-23 10:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Last Minute Holiday Gifts - 2017-12-23 10:30:00 iCalendar - Last Minute Holiday Gifts - 2017-12-23 10:30:00

South Madison Library Villager Mall, 2222 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53713

Nothing is more cherished than a handmade, thoughtful gift. Our instructor, Jamie Statz-Paynter, will be sharing over 20 years of experience with card making to help you create 3 unique cards and gift tags. This class is limited to 15 participants so sign up early. Preteens through adults welcome!

Info
South Madison Library Villager Mall, 2222 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53713 View Map
Crafts
608-266-6395
Google Calendar - Last Minute Holiday Gifts - 2017-12-23 10:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Last Minute Holiday Gifts - 2017-12-23 10:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Last Minute Holiday Gifts - 2017-12-23 10:30:00 iCalendar - Last Minute Holiday Gifts - 2017-12-23 10:30:00