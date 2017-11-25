"The Last Waltz" Tribute, Winterland

$15 ($10 adv.).

press release: Now an annual event, this unique tribute to The Band will feature members of Pine Travelers, The People Brothers Band, Steez, The Grasshoppers, Better Yeti, Nuggernaut, Gin Mill Hollow, Moonhouse, and many more! While the concert won't follow the film score precisely, it will include a full revue of The Band's music, with featured appearances from guests representing the music of Neil Young, Bob Dylan, Dr. John, Emmylou Harris, Eric Clapton, Van Morrison, and more!

This tribute show will take place on the Saturday of Thanksgiving weekend as a nod to the original Last Waltz concert, which took place Thanksgiving day, 1976. The show will also be a food drive benefitting Second Harvest of Dane County. Attendees who donate a non-perishable food item will receive a $2 discount on admission, while helping families in need in our community.