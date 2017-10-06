Latino Art Fair
Overture Center 201 State St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: The fifth annual Latino Art Fair is an initiative to showcase the richness of the Latino culture in South Central Wisconsin through an exhibit of local Latino artists’ work. Artists will exhibit and sell their artwork, including paintings, photography, pottery, jewelry, dolls, music and more. The event is organized and sponsored by the Latino Chamber of Commerce of Dane County with the support of Overture Center for the Arts, Centro Hispano and the Latino Professionals Association.
