Latter-Day Saint to Latter-Day Aint

press release: A graduate of Brigham Young University, Steve Benson's brilliant career spans nearly four decades and he has consistently found himself embroiled in controversy with his fearless editorial cartoons in the Arizona Republic. Benson publicly broke with the Mormon church following his revelation that his 94-year-old grandfather, Ezra Taft Benson, the putative president of the LDS Church, was, in fact, completely incapacitated while still in an unquestionable position of power in the church. Benson then turned his sharp wit and pen to the work of exposing hypocrisy and fighting religion "as an impediment to civilized advancement."

Steve will speak in the Charlie Brooks Auditorium on the 4th floor of Freethought Hall conveniently located in downtown Madison. Many of Steve's irreverent cartoons will be shown. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and light refreshments will be provided. This event is open to FFRF members, their friends and family. Please note that FFRF does not publicize our street address over social media for security reasons. Contact us at 608-256-8900 if you have any questions.