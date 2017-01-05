press release: "L'Aubergine" -- TerZetto (Canada)

Ages 5-12

Three clowns, three doors, three chairs, three wooden boards, one light bulb. In this timeless setting, the very different worlds of three clowns will collide. They meet, size each other up, and encounter some conflict; their boisterous silliness sometimes prevents them from seeing beyond the tips of their toes. Gradually letting go of their individuality, they bond together through their unique talents and the things they value most: playfulness, joie de vivre, and irrepressible imagination. TerZetto explores the subject of human relationships with humor and laughter, as these three clowns have more than a few tricks up their sleeves!

International Performing Arts for Youth (IPAY) is the premiere membership organization in the world today servicing and supporting the professional community of performing arts for young audiences. Their membership is comprised of a growing worldwide network of artists, producers, presenters, agents, educators, and students that are dedicated and involved in producing, presenting, and promoting all forms of theater, music, dance, circus, puppetry, and more.

The IPAY Showcase is an annual conference with a focus on performing arts for young audiences to see performances and learn from networking and professional development.

Tickets for the showcases are FREE and available on a first-come, first-serve basis. They are also available for pick up at the Overture Center Ticket Office in advance or on the day-of-show.

