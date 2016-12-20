Laughing Bodies / Dancing Minds

press release: Join Li Chiao-Ping, international known Artistic Director of Li Chiao-Ping Dance, choreographer, performer, and Professor of Dance at UW-Madison, at the Madison Senior Center for her EnCore Performance Class! This is an 8-week movement class focusing on warm-up techniques, stretch and strengthening exercises, core work, and breathing and energy flow. No prior dance experience needed. There is a $70 fee for each session. Scholarships are available for those with a limited income. Dance registration necessary.
Call 608-266-6581
SESSION I (8 weeks):
Thursdays, January 12 - March 2
11am - 12pm
SESSION II (8 weeks):
Thursdays, March 30-May 25
11am - 12pm
Info
Madison Senior Center 330 W. Mifflin St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Dancing