Laughing Bodies / Dancing Minds

press release: Join Li Chiao-Ping, international known Artistic Director of Li Chiao-Ping Dance, choreographer, performer, and Professor of Dance at UW-Madison, at the Madison Senior Center for her EnCore Performance Class! This is an 8-week movement class focusing on warm-up techniques, stretch and strengthening exercises, core work, and breathing and energy flow. No prior dance experience needed. There is a $70 fee for each session. Scholarships are available for those with a limited income. Dance registration necessary.

Call 608-266-6581

SESSION I (8 weeks):

Thursdays, January 12 - March 2

11am - 12pm

SESSION II (8 weeks):

Thursdays, March 30-May 25

11am - 12pm