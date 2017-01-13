$20 ($18 adv.). Doors 8 pm

press release: 26 year old English singer-songwriter Laura Marling's latest track is "Wild Fire." Taken from her forthcoming album Semper Femina, it follows a loose, lyrical thread of feminine exploration. It drops a light on an unspecified 'muse' of Laura's, and sweeps in and out of focus on how the acclaimed musician views femininity as the years pass. It's not a concept record per se, but that aforementioned thread unravels and reaffirms throughout the record's duration.

"Wild Fire" follows the first single "Soothing," whose intimate video introduced Laura behind the camera lens in her directorial debut, and sequels to the video will follow throughout the album's unveiling.

Laura was only 20 years old when, in 2011, she was awarded the UK's Grammy equivalent BRIT Award for Best British Solo Female Artist. Recording since the age of 16, Semper Femina is her sixth album. A rich and enriching listen, Semper Femina is a typically mature and raw listen by one of our most talented and prolific young musicians of a generation. Following the release of Semper Femina, Laura hits the road in support of it.