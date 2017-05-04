press release: The Art Gallery at Yahara Bay Distillers is excited to present our artists for the month of May 2017, Laura & Paul Meadough. A gallery opening reception will be held for Laura and Paul from 5:00pm - 9:00pm on Thursday May 4, 2017 at Yahara Bay Distillers & Event Center in Fitchburg. The reception is free to the public. Guests will enjoy light snacks, samples at the tasting bar, free tours during happy hour and an artist meet & greet. The Jubilant Acrylics & Contemporary Folk Art exhibit will be on display at Yahara Bay’s Art Gallery for the entire month of May 2017.

About the Artist: Laura Meadough is a Wisconsin based artist with a knack for creating uniquely whimsical & playful paintings. Her medium is primarily acrylic paint on canvas and wood panel. She draws inspiration from off-kilter landscapes and architecture of Hundertwasser, vibrant Latin American folk art, and the magical, colorful, no rules art done by children. She graduated from UW Madison with a degree in art education over 35 years ago, and has been a studio artist ever since. Laura’s work continues to evolve through teaching others and when working with her supportive husband Paul. Paul Meddaugh graduated from UW Madison with a degree in social studies education. Shortly after graduating he taught law, Photoshop and computer animation for more than 30 years. With the encouragement and guidance from his wife, Laura, he began to utilize his artistic side by carving a niche in digitally crafted photographs that are easily recognizable images and crafted from a variety of elements. This exhibit will be displayed at Madison’s first distillery, for the public to enjoy for the entire month of May 2017.

Artist Statement Laura Meadough: I honestly look forward to painting nearly every day in my sun porch studio on the near east side of Madison. I have a passion for exuberant colors and playful subjects. Humor is a common thread that links all my works to one another, and they often tell a story that elicits a smile or laugh from the viewer. I find such joy exploring and playing with this very versatile medium, and I have been told many times that it shows! Every artist should find a little time to share what they have learned, especially with children! I live with my amazingly supportive husband Paul who is also an artist working with digital photography, and with our two cats Rowdy and Bean. Paul and I have started doing some collaborative works combining digital photography and painting, and have plans to do a lot more together in the future! We have raised two amazing daughters, and now are helping to take care of two beautiful grandchildren. Life is busy, life is good!

Paul Meadough: My limited edition pieces start with vintage photos that I acquire over many years. These may be old family photos, pieces donated by close friends or purchased from estate & antique dealers. I then repair & rehabilitate the pieces before becoming a part of a digitally crafted photo montage. My images are crafted to induce, at a minimum, a smile or even better an outright belly laugh. A sense of humor and irony drive nearly every edition. For the past couple of years I have collaborated with my wife Laura on a number of pieces combing her fantastically painted creatures with my digital montages. While the life of an itinerant artist requires quite a bit of blood, sweat and tears, we both enjoy the opportunity to share our creative efforts with our potential buyers. "Life is too serious to not have a bit of silliness on the walls."