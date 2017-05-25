Laurel & the Love-In, Purra, Heavy Looks

Google Calendar - Laurel & the Love-In, Purra, Heavy Looks - 2017-05-25 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Laurel & the Love-In, Purra, Heavy Looks - 2017-05-25 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Laurel & the Love-In, Purra, Heavy Looks - 2017-05-25 20:00:00 iCalendar - Laurel & the Love-In, Purra, Heavy Looks - 2017-05-25 20:00:00

Williamson Magnetic Recording Company 1019 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Nashville's Laurel & the Love-In make their Madison debut at Williamson Magnetic Recording Company on Thursday, May 25. Formed in 2015, the quintet, led by singer and pianist Laurel Sorenson, mix southern blues rock with 1960s girl-group harmonies and a side of sass and swagger. Joining them are Madison's Heavy Looks and Purra

Show at 8 PM, All Ages

$5-7 donation 

Facebook event

Info

Williamson Magnetic Recording Company 1019 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map

Music

Visit Event Website

608-338-4191

Google Calendar - Laurel & the Love-In, Purra, Heavy Looks - 2017-05-25 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Laurel & the Love-In, Purra, Heavy Looks - 2017-05-25 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Laurel & the Love-In, Purra, Heavy Looks - 2017-05-25 20:00:00 iCalendar - Laurel & the Love-In, Purra, Heavy Looks - 2017-05-25 20:00:00