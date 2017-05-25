Laurel & the Love-In, Purra, Heavy Looks

× Expand Laurel & the Love-in

press release: Nashville's Laurel & the Love-In make their Madison debut at Williamson Magnetic Recording Company on Thursday, May 25. Formed in 2015, the quintet, led by singer and pianist Laurel Sorenson, mix southern blues rock with 1960s girl-group harmonies and a side of sass and swagger. Joining them are Madison's Heavy Looks and Purra.

Show at 8 PM, All Ages

$5-7 donation

Facebook event