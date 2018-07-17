Laurel & the Love-In, Sky Urchin, Karen Wheelock, Chloe Louise

× Expand https://www.laurelandthelovein.com/ Laurel & the Love-In

press release: LAUREL & the LOVE-IN came together piece by piece, soldiering on until they found each other in Nashville in 2015. The common love of early rock and roll are what brought them together, but it’s their wide array of influences that help them to stand out. Their fusion of raw blues, rock and roll guitar solos, and 1960s girl-group inspired harmonies help them create a sound that is entirely their own. The band consists of lead singer and pianist Laurel Sorenson, Krista Hess on guitar, background vocalist Veronica Selby, drummer Michael Rasile, and keyboardist Sarah Bernstein.

SKY URCHIN is a high energy alt rock band that draws influences from the acid punk and psyche rock of the late 60’s/early 70’s with a nod to early 90’s alternative and grunge as well most mid-80’s SST. Robert Halstead (guitar/vox) and David Payne (drums) have been playing together since late 2007, most notably in Madison’s Sky Road Fly. Their former practice space neighbor from that time, Ryan Haimerl (bass) of The Phil Kegley Band, adds massive drive and beauty to a trio that marches to its own unique beat. Get up front and feel the energy!

KAREN WHEELOCK: Madison’s 2015 New Artist of the Year Karen Wheelock burst into the local folk and americana scene in 2013, armed with a guitar and a ukulele. A Wisconsin farm girl from the small town of Delavan, Wheelock’s gentle heart and forthright nature are surprisingly disarming to even the most jaded audience. In her short time performing in Madison and surrounding areas, Wheelock has proven herself to be a force, who can hold her own at a rock show or benefit concert.

CHLOE LOUISE about her life: the heartbreaks, the triumphs, the heartbreaks, and the space between. Did we mention heartbreaks? She calls her band The HeartBreak Club for a reason. The nuance of her songs, and the honesty with which she and her band perform them, will be what draws you in close. When you step away, changed, covered in glitter, maybe you feel like everything is a bit more of OK. Maybe you find yourself humming or singing Chloe’s songs out of nowhere. In the dark of night, maybe you wake with a refrain running through your head. That’s what they mean when they say a song is infectious. Sing it in the car, in the shower; once Chloe Louise grabs hold of you, there’s no question that you will be singing.

