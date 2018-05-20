Lauren Eldridge

Google Calendar - Lauren Eldridge - 2018-05-20 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Lauren Eldridge - 2018-05-20 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Lauren Eldridge - 2018-05-20 14:00:00 iCalendar - Lauren Eldridge - 2018-05-20 14:00:00

Mystery to Me 1863 Monroe St., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

press release: Lauren Eldridge returns with Sleep Train!

Part bedtime story, part counting book, part children’s fantasy, Sleep Train is a magical ride to dreamland... A little boy climbs into bed with a book and starts counting the train cars in it, between the engine and caboose. "Ten sleepy cars going clickety-clack," reads the refrain. But as the boy counts cars and gets sleepier and sleepier, his room looks more and more like one of the train cars from his book - the sleeping car, of course! 

Info
Mystery to Me 1863 Monroe St., Madison, Wisconsin 53711 View Map
Kids & Family
Books
608-283-9332
Google Calendar - Lauren Eldridge - 2018-05-20 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Lauren Eldridge - 2018-05-20 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Lauren Eldridge - 2018-05-20 14:00:00 iCalendar - Lauren Eldridge - 2018-05-20 14:00:00