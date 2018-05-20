press release: Lauren Eldridge returns with Sleep Train!

Part bedtime story, part counting book, part children’s fantasy, Sleep Train is a magical ride to dreamland... A little boy climbs into bed with a book and starts counting the train cars in it, between the engine and caboose. "Ten sleepy cars going clickety-clack," reads the refrain. But as the boy counts cars and gets sleepier and sleepier, his room looks more and more like one of the train cars from his book - the sleeping car, of course!