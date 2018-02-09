× Expand Laurie Anderson

press release: Laurie Anderson is one of America’s most renowned creative pioneers. Known primarily for her multimedia presentations, she is also a visual artist, composer, poet, photographer, filmmaker, electronics whiz, vocalist and instrumentalist.

Anderson’s recording career launched in 1980 with her first album, O Superman, rising to number two on the British pop charts, and has since toured the United States and internationally with shows ranging from simple spoken word to elaborate multimedia spectacles. Her visual work has been presented in major museums throughout the US and Europe.

In 2002, Anderson was appointed the first artist-in-residence of NASA, an experience which culminated in her 2004 touring solo performance "The End of the Moon." The Museum of Modern Art acquired her “Self-Playing Violin” which was featured in the “Making Music” exhibition in 2008. The next year she was featured in the PBS special “Art 21” at the Guggenheim Museum. As a composer, Anderson has contributed music to films, dance pieces by Bill T. Jones, Trisha Brown, Molissa Fenley and a score for Robert LePage’s Far Side of the Moon. She also has created pieces for NPR and the BBC.