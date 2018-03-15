Laurie Lewis & the Right Hands

Tickets $25

press release: One of bluegrass music’s stalwarts is singer, songwriter and fiddle player Laurie Lewis, a mainstay among Bay Area musicians since the mid-1970s. Lewis writes songs that cut through the noise; as one writer observed, “She does not sing inscrutably about her own life, but looks outward from an intimate perspective, in ways that let us see our own lives reflected back at us.” The members of the Right Hands give Lewis’ music a light, airy quality that complements the crystalline voice that twice won IBMA’s Female Vocalist of the Year. American folk music icon Utah Phillips put it best when he said of Laurie Lewis, “Whatever country music is supposed to be, she’s at the center of it.”