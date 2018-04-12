Lawren Brianna Ware & Kyle Johnson

UW Mead Witter School of Music concert.

press release: Lawren Brianna Ware is a 2nd year master's student in piano performance student, studying with Prof. Jessica Johnson. This recital will be her solo masters recital. She will be performing works by Bach, Mozart, Liszt, Bonds, Maslanka, L. B. Ware, and Fazil Say. With Kyle Johnson, piano.