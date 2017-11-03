Lawyers Who Write
press release: Join the Wisconsin Book Festival for a panel discussion by Madison-area lawyers (Susan Gloss, E.M. Kokie, Jay Ranney, Carl Rasmussen & Dean Strang) who have found a successful second career as writers. Whether writing fiction, history, or biography, these lawyers have brought their research and evaluative skills to bear creating new works.
