Layers
Gallery Marzen 2345 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: Join us for the opening reception on Friday, December 1st & celebrate
Atwood Avenue’s 12th Annual Winter Festival. Enjoy refreshments from 5-9 pm while savoring the artwork of Elsie Berget, Mary Bero, Rhea Ewing, Melanie Ezra, Dennis Nechvatal & Paula Schuette Kraemer.
Portions of the exhibit's proceeds will go to various non-profit groups designated by the artists and buyers.
Gallery Marzen 2345 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
