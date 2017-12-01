Layers

Gallery Marzen 2345 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: Join us for the opening reception on Friday, December 1st & celebrate

Atwood Avenue’s 12th Annual Winter Festival. Enjoy refreshments from 5-9 pm while savoring the artwork of Elsie Berget, Mary Bero, Rhea Ewing, Melanie Ezra, Dennis Nechvatal & Paula Schuette Kraemer.

Portions of the exhibit's proceeds will go to various non-profit groups designated by the artists and buyers.

Gallery Marzen 2345 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
