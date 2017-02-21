LBGTQ Allyhood in Athletics

press release: Join the LGBT Campus Center, Wisconsin Alumni Association, and the Division of Intercollegiate Athletics for a discussion of LGBTQ+ allyhood in athletics with Hudson Taylor.

Hudson Taylor is a three-time NCAA All-American wrestler, marked by his is ranking among the top five pinners in NCAA wrestling history, who serves as the founder and executive director of Athlete Ally.

During his final season as an NCAA All-American and team wrestling captain at The University of Maryland, Hudson decided that his closest-held values as a leader and student-athlete required that he stand up and say something about the homophobia and transphobia he witnessed in locker rooms and on playing fields across the nation. To show his solidarity with the LGBT community as a straight ally, he wore an HRC sticker on his wrestling headgear. That single act drew thousands of appreciative emails from closeted athletes, parents and other members of the LGBT community.

Since founding Athlete Ally, Hudson has received numerous recognition awards including the PFLAG Straight for Equality Award and the Huffington Post’s “Greatest Person of the Day” recognition. Hudson was also honored by Buick and the NCAA alongside Eunice Kennedy Shriver and other advocates in sports as a feature story of the Buick Human Highlight Reel.

This event is free and open to the public. Heritage Hall, Camp Randall is wheelchair accessible. Other accommodations or questions? Contact us at lgbt@studentlife.wisc.edu or 608 265 3344.