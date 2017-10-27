Le Danse: Le Ballet de l'Opera de Paris

press release:

France, USA | 2009 | DCP | 159 min. | French with English Subtitles

Director: Frederick Wiseman

Having tackled subjects ranging from inner-city high schools to Madison Square Garden, renowned documentarian Wiseman shifts his gaze to the Paris Opera Ballet. Blending style and substance, the dancers’ rigorous training closely matches the precision and dexterity of the film’s own investigation. We’re given a thorough and nuanced portrait of this very traditional European institution, examining a labor spectrum that includes both janitors and administrators. Wiseman’s style wisely eschews obvious framing devices and voiceover, allowing us to forge a very personal connection with the abundant footage he’s delivered.

Frederick Wiseman: Documentary Pioneer

Widely hailed as one of the greatest documentary filmmakers of all time, Frederick Wiseman has chronicled the institutions of modern society for fifty years. With a particular focus on American life, he has examined subjects ranging from public parks to mental care facilities (and almost everything in between). Using his signature observational style of filmmaking, Wiseman discovers the surprising interactions that populate these structures, from sensitive displays of compassion to absurd social rituals and even severe cruelty. Our sampling of Wiseman’s work takes us from one of his most acclaimed early efforts (High School) to his most recent (Ex Libris), all of which demonstrate his commitment to full, honest portrayals of the contemporary experience.

All Cinematheque screenings are free and open to the public.