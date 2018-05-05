press release: Quebec musical group Le Vent du Nord uses peculiar instruments like the hurdy-gurdy and the jaw harp to showcase the historic nature of Quebecois folk music. Even though they use instruments as old as the hurdy-gurdy, the band's sound has refreshingly youthful vitality-despite the maturity of the performers' skills. This is, no doubt, a band that will appeal to Madison's many Celtic-music fans as well as the city's generally adventurous audiences.

People can enjoy Le Vent du Nord for free on the Terrace Stage on Saturday May 5