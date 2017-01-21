Leading Locally: 100 Days of Turning Ideas into Action

Saturday, January 21, at 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM, 316 W Washington Ave

press release: Every new president sets a 100-day agenda for the country. It is clear that President Trump’s agenda aims to take our nation backward. We won’t be passive -- we are going to take responsibility for shaping our own future and moving our city forward.

#LeadingLocally is hosting our community on Saturday, January 21 (the day after the inauguration), to set our own 100 day agenda for civic action in Madison. The first time we gathered was on the heels of the painful election. Now we will build off the momentum of our initial discussions and come together for this second event to Turn Ideas Into Action. Let’s work to identify what we can accomplish together, despite this administration.

