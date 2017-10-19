RSVP for League of Women Voters State Issues Briefing
Crowne Plaza 4402 E. Washington Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin
press release: Saturday, October 28, 2017 / 9:00 AM - 2:30 PM, Madison College Truax Main Campus 1701 Wright St.
AGENDA
8:30 Doors Open
9:00 Welcome and Introductions
9:10 Keynote Speaker - Attorney Glorily A. López on Current Issues on Immigration
10:15 Morning Breakout Sessions
- Update on WI Gerrymandering Lawsuit – Professor David Canon, UW-Madison
- Diversifying League Membership and Services
- Voter Services: Projects for the 2018 Elections
11:30 Lunch with Featured Speaker on Poverty
12:50 Afternoon Breakout Sessions
- Overview of Critical Water Issues in Wisconsin – Rebecca Power, UW-Extension
- League Transformation: Preparing the League for Its Second Century
- New Members and New Leagues around Wisconsin
2:00 Summary and Next Steps - Dialogue with State LWV Board and Staff
2:30 Adjourn
Park in the Madison College Visitor Parking Lot located between Hoffman St (to the West) and Wright St (to the East). Enter the main Truax Building on Wright Street. Once inside, follow the signs to the conference room.