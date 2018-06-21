League Trivia of Madison

Google Calendar - League Trivia of Madison - 2018-06-21 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - League Trivia of Madison - 2018-06-21 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - League Trivia of Madison - 2018-06-21 18:00:00 iCalendar - League Trivia of Madison - 2018-06-21 18:00:00

HotelRED-The Wise 1501 Monroe St., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

press release: Every third Thursday this Summer, join us for themed trivia hosted by League Trivia of Madison! It's free to play, so simply put together a team of your smartest friends and come enjoy some friendly competition. (All while sipping on adult beverages and snacking on delicious appetizers, of course.)

Here are the themes:

June 21- The Office vs. Parks & Recreation

July 19 - Disney

August 16 - Musicals

September 20 - Friends

Parking is free at HotelRED. The top three teams will win prizes. Spots are limited and this event is first come, first served.

Info
HotelRED-The Wise 1501 Monroe St., Madison, Wisconsin 53711 View Map
Recreation
608-819-8228
Google Calendar - League Trivia of Madison - 2018-06-21 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - League Trivia of Madison - 2018-06-21 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - League Trivia of Madison - 2018-06-21 18:00:00 iCalendar - League Trivia of Madison - 2018-06-21 18:00:00 Google Calendar - League Trivia of Madison - 2018-07-19 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - League Trivia of Madison - 2018-07-19 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - League Trivia of Madison - 2018-07-19 18:00:00 iCalendar - League Trivia of Madison - 2018-07-19 18:00:00 Google Calendar - League Trivia of Madison - 2018-08-16 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - League Trivia of Madison - 2018-08-16 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - League Trivia of Madison - 2018-08-16 18:00:00 iCalendar - League Trivia of Madison - 2018-08-16 18:00:00 Google Calendar - League Trivia of Madison - 2018-09-20 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - League Trivia of Madison - 2018-09-20 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - League Trivia of Madison - 2018-09-20 18:00:00 iCalendar - League Trivia of Madison - 2018-09-20 18:00:00