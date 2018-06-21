League Trivia of Madison
HotelRED-The Wise 1501 Monroe St., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
press release: Every third Thursday this Summer, join us for themed trivia hosted by League Trivia of Madison! It's free to play, so simply put together a team of your smartest friends and come enjoy some friendly competition. (All while sipping on adult beverages and snacking on delicious appetizers, of course.)
Here are the themes:
June 21- The Office vs. Parks & Recreation
July 19 - Disney
August 16 - Musicals
September 20 - Friends
Parking is free at HotelRED. The top three teams will win prizes. Spots are limited and this event is first come, first served.