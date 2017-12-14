Veterans Education Series: Learn More About Trauma And Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder

Get an informative look at trauma and post-traumatic stress disorder, its prevalence, and the epidemiology of PTSD in both the general and military populations at the next Veterans Education Series sponsored by Journey Mental Health Center and the VA.

Michael Messina, Ph.D., chief psychologist and director of the PTSD Clinical Team at the VA, is the guest speaker. Dr. Messina will discuss gold-standard interventions for PTSD and their strengths and limitations.

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 14, 9 to 11 a.m., Journey Mental Health Center, 25 Kessel Court, Lower Level Training Room.

Cost: Free

Reservations: Email alice.hunter-kelly@journeymhc. org