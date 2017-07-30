Learn to Backpack
Marshall Park, Middleton 2101 Allen Blvd. , Middleton, Wisconsin 53562
press release: In partnership with REI, we'll take the mystery out of backpacking! This FREE, Learn to workshop will provide an overview of planning, prepping and packing. You'll learn how to choose a pack, and which clothing and footwear is best for each type of adventure. This class is perfect for those who have never backpacked previously. Participants will be able to sample Mountain House freeze-dried food.

