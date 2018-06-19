Learn to Canoe

press release: The experts at Madison Boats will lead this introductory class. Participants will be organized into small groups to receive o- land instruction and information on canoe equipment and paddling technique. Following the land introduction, participants will have a chance to practice their new skills with their partner in a canoe out on the water. Please register with a partner. Canoes, paddles and personal flotation devices are provided. This class is appropriate for ages 5 and old. Ages 17 and under must be with an adult.