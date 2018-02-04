Learn to Cross Country Ski

press release: Madison Parks and Madison Winter Fest are partnering for a this FREE* cross-country skiing workshop. Learn the basics of cross-country skiing with a ski instructor. Experienced skiers from Madison Nordic Ski Club will teach and demonstrate all the basic skiing skills needed for beginners and novice skiers to get started in the sport. This class is recommended for ages 13 and up.

After completing the instruction session and exploring the equipment demo to find the best ski and pole fit, head over to the trails and test out your newly learned skills!

This event takes place during WinterFest! Make a day of it and enjoy all of the activities happening at Elver Park!

Advanced registration is required and available ONLINE or by phone (608)266-4711

*The workshop is free - no ski permit required while attending the workshop. Please bring your own skis and poles or arrive early and rent from the warming shelter. Sit skiis will also be available to rent.