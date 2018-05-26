press release: Interested in learning to play Disc Golf? Have a friend who you’d like to introduce to the game? In conjunction with Free Disc Golf Day at Madison Parks, come out to Hiestand Park for our free Learn to Disc Golf event! Madison Parks is partnering with Mad City Disc Golf to bring you this free workshop. Participants will receive high quality instruction to help improve your long and short disc golf game.

Some discs will be provided, participants are encouraged to bring their own. All ages are welcome.

Thanks to the Madison Parks Foundation. all 2018 Learn to... workshops are free to attend. Advanced registration is required and may be done ONLINE or by calling (608) 266-4711.