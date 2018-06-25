Learn to Drive a Pontoon Boat

press release: The experts at Madison Boats will lead this introductory class. Participants will learn to be their own captain through this overview of boater's safety and hands-on operation of a 24" pontoon boat. Navigate around obstacles and back to the pier. We are offering two sessions, each one hour. When registering, you will need to select which class.

Session I: 5:00-6:00pm

Session II: 6:00-7:00pm.

Location: Marshall Park, at Marshall Boats

A personal floatation device is provided. Participants must be at least 25 years old.