Learn to Drive a Pontoon Boat
Marshall Park, Middleton 2101 Allen Blvd. , Middleton, Wisconsin 53562
press release: The experts at Madison Boats will lead this introductory class. Participants will learn to be their own captain through this overview of boater's safety and hands-on operation of a 24" pontoon boat. Navigate around obstacles and back to the pier. We are offering two sessions, each one hour. When registering, you will need to select which class.
Session I: 5:00-6:00pm
Session II: 6:00-7:00pm.
Location: Marshall Park, at Marshall Boats
A personal floatation device is provided. Participants must be at least 25 years old.