Learn to Drive a Pontoon Boat

Google Calendar - Learn to Drive a Pontoon Boat - 2018-06-25 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Learn to Drive a Pontoon Boat - 2018-06-25 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Learn to Drive a Pontoon Boat - 2018-06-25 17:00:00 iCalendar - Learn to Drive a Pontoon Boat - 2018-06-25 17:00:00

RSVP

Marshall Park, Middleton 2101 Allen Blvd. , Middleton, Wisconsin 53562

press release: The experts at Madison Boats will lead this introductory class. Participants will learn to be their own captain through this overview of boater's safety and hands-on operation of a 24" pontoon boat. Navigate around obstacles and back to the pier. We are offering two sessions, each one hour. When registering, you will need to select which class.

Session I: 5:00-6:00pm 

Session II: 6:00-7:00pm.

Location: Marshall Park, at Marshall Boats

A personal floatation device is provided. Participants must be at least 25 years old.

Info
Marshall Park, Middleton 2101 Allen Blvd. , Middleton, Wisconsin 53562 View Map
Recreation
608-266-4711
RSVP
Google Calendar - Learn to Drive a Pontoon Boat - 2018-06-25 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Learn to Drive a Pontoon Boat - 2018-06-25 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Learn to Drive a Pontoon Boat - 2018-06-25 17:00:00 iCalendar - Learn to Drive a Pontoon Boat - 2018-06-25 17:00:00