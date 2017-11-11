Learn to Fly

Sequoya Library 4340 Tokay Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

press release: How do you enroll in healthcare or get started playing the ukulele? Madison Public Library is giving the public a chance to find out during their inaugural How-To Fest, a week-long series of free workshops led by fellow community members wanting to share their knowledge and passions with others. 

How-To Fest welcomes the general public to explore unique activities, master new skills, and broaden their understanding of a variety of topics. “Origami for All,” “Become (or Support) A New Citizen,” and “How-To Make Your Own Quick Pickles” are just some of the many eclectic events the library will be hosting. While some workshops are geared to a certain age group, everyone will find something to enjoy during How-To Fest. 

How-To Fest will run from November 6-12 with events being held at various times and library locations throughout the week. Registration may be required for some events. 

Info
Special Interests
608-266-6385
