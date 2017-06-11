Learn to Hike

Cherokee Marsh-North Unit 6098 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: In partnership with REI, this Learn to Hike workshop will provide guidance on trip planning and safety precautions, pointers on essential equipment and tips on local resources and places to go!  A campfire with s'mores wil complete this FREE adventure! Advanced registration requested. Register ONLINE or by phone (608)266-4711 Cherokee Marsh North Unit 6098 N. Sherman Ave.

Cherokee Marsh-North Unit 6098 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

608-266-4711

