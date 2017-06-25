Learn To Log Roll

Wingra Park 824 Knickerbocker St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53711

Are you seeking a fun, unique activity this summer? This could be the event for you! Learn to Log Roll, presented by Madison Log Rolling will provide FREE basic training and let you try our your abilities on Lake Wingra. All ages and experience levels are welcome! Advanced registration requested. Register ONLINE or by phone (608)266-4711

Wingra Park 824 Knickerbocker St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53711 View Map

