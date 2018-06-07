Learn to Pickleball

press release: Learn the increasingly popular game of pickleball at the first courts in Madison dedicated solely to the sport. Pickleball consists of either two players (singles) or four (doubles). Put your badminton, ping pong and tennis skills to the test in this fun combination of the three! Pickleball will keep you moving the whole game through. The rules are simple and coordination is the key to success. This event will be led by experienced pickleballers, Jerry and Roxie Gottsacker.

Thanks to the Madison Parks Foundation. all 2018 Learn to... workshops are free to attend. Advanced registration is required for all classes.

Register ONLINE or by phone: (608) 266-4711