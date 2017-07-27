Learn to Ride, Biking is the Best
Sequoya Library 4340 Tokay Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
Biking is the Best! Come learn about your bicycle and how to bike better. Master the rules of the road and tips on how to stay safe. Have the chance to win fun door prizes. All ages welcome and encouraged. Brought to you by Bike to the Library, Share and Be Aware, and the Wisconsin Bike Fed. More information at biketothelibrary.org.
Info
Sequoya Library 4340 Tokay Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin 53711 View Map
Recreation