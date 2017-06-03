Learn to Row Day

× Expand Somsamay Homphothichak

press release: Have you ever wanted to try rowing? Come to this free event sponsored by US Rowing and Concept 2! Rowing clubs all over the United States open their doors to give you a taste of rowing on the water and on rowing machines. Competitive and recreational rowers range from 12 to over 90, so it is never too early or too late to learn to row. Mendota Rowing Club and Camp Randall Rowing Club are cooperating to put on this years' event.

Saturday, June 3, 2017, 9-11am, Brittingham Boathouse, 617 Northshore Drive

Come down to the boathouse to try rowing on an ergometer (land) and on the barge (water). Coaches and rowers will be on hand to answer questions about the sport and CRRC programs. This event is FREE and open to the public. Anyone interested in a Summer Learn-to-Row, WeCanRow, or Junior Rowing is encouraged to attend. No experience is necessary. No RSVP needed.

Event is free