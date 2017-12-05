Learning about Libby and OverDrive

press release: If you want to learn about borrowing eBooks from the library this class is for you? Whether you're new to the process or a seasoned pro, this class is a wonderful opportunity to learn about the new Libby app from OverDrive.

See the new product OverDrive launched, learn what makes it special, and discover if the Libby app is right for you! Bring your device to follow along.

This class is free and open to the public. Registration is required. To register, or for information, visit www.veronapubliclibrary.org, or call 608-845-7180. The Verona Public Library is located at 500 Silent Street.