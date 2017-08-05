Leather & Lace 20th Anniversary

× Expand DJ Mike Carlson

press release: Saturday, August 5, brings Leather + Lace, featuring the best hard dance beats and encouraging killer club attire! This month L+L presents XX: L+L’s 20 Year Anniversary! (1997-2017)

Hosted by Apollo Marquez at Plan B in Madison Wisconsin, L+L features seamless, tag-team sets of crushing dance beats, hand-chosen and mixed live by DJ Mike Carlson and DJ WhiteRabbit – including the best mix of new and classic electronic, industrial, ebm, techno, and more.

With live visual mixing and camera feeds from VJ Alistair Loveless; interactive performances in the VIP area with Lili Luxe (Luxe Produxions) and Karcus (Sabbat de Sade); go-go dancers; and lighting, visual effects, and extra audio from MC Audio!

Leather + Lace is a club night dedicated to indulgence and extravagance, always encouraging our patrons to ‘dress to kill’ – whether that means vintage suit, lace corset, victorian ball gown, dominatrix vinyl, steampunk finery, or silk shirt and tie – dress in whatever you think makes you absolutely irresistible! Think SEXY. STYLISH. CREATIVE. DARING.

We offer a friendly, safe, inclusive, and welcoming environment where everyone is encouraged to dance, have fun, relax, and indulge themselves.