press release: TUESDAY, MAY 1, 1 PM Leave Her To Heaven (1945). Starring Gene Tierney, Cornel Wilde, Jeanne Crain and Vincent Price. A stylish psychological thriller. A writer falls in love with a young socialite, and they are married soon after, but her obsessive love for him threatens to be the undoing of both them and everyone else around them. Drama, Romance, Film-Noir. Not Rated, 110 minutes