Lee Evans Teambuilding & Football Camp

press release: Boys & Girls Club, in partnership with The Lee Evans Teambuilding and Football camp, will come together Tuesday morning to kick-off a three-day football camp for kids. These agencies have come together to secure funding to provide this football camp for FREE to all participants. The goal is to enhance the skills of kids who want to play football and learn the fundamentals of the game.

Lee Evans, former NFL player, Wisconsin Badger Camp Randall 100 Honoree, will be leading the camp along with other volunteers to coach. The camps will take place from Tuesday, June 26 through Thursday, June 28, at Warner Park. All of the camps are available at NO COST to participants thanks to sponsors including Lee Evens Teambuilding and Football Camp, AC Hotels, American Family Insurance, Beacon Athletics, Conney Safety, Festival Foods, HyVee, Madison Parks, Milios Sandwiches, Van Holten’s and WPS Health Solutions.

Begins Tuesday, June 26, 2018, 9:00am. Kids can sign up on site this morning.

With:

Lee Evans, Former NFL Player, Wisconsin Badger and Camp Randall 100 Honoree

Jeff Mack, Former NCAA Wisconsin Badger

Brandon Williams, Former NCAA Wisconsin Badger

Rod Mitchell, Interim CEO, Boys & Girls Club of Dane County

Tommy Walls, Senior Director of Programs, Boys & Girls Club of Dane County

Dan Hawk, Director of Sports & Recreation, Boys & Girls Club of Dane County