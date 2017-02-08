Leeward Business Advisors Madison Data Center Open House

press release: Please join the Leeward Business Advisors team as they officially launch their expansion into the Madison market with the ribbon cutting of their newest data center facility. LeewardBA is a rapidly growing business advisor and managed service provider firm. They offer business strategy planning, technology services, solutions, and support. Learn about LeewardBA at www.LeewardBA.com. Register now to attend the Leeward Madison Data Center Tour.

Keynote Speaker Lt. Governor Rebecca Kleefisch

Guest Speakers: Matthew B. Mikolajewski, director, Economic Development Division, city of Madison; James McPhaul, director, Wisconsin Small Business Development Center; Warren Laube, president, Greenwoods State Bank

Master of Ceremonies: Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce Ambassador

Musical Entertainment by The Kissers – A Madison Irish Rock Band