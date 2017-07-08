press release: Café’ CODA presents the Left Field Quartet featuring Alex Charland, reeds; Josh Agtenberg, piano; Jacob Briknase, drums; and Cooper Schlegel, bass on Saturday, July 8 at 8 p.m. Left Field Quartet is a collaborative group of Midwest-raised musicians specializing in eclectic, original music. With a unique and versatile tone, the group has scored plays and politically-charged events in the local community. What makes Left Field work so cohesively together is their adventurous desire for creativity in all of its multifaceted forms. "Please Take Us Seriously" is the band's first official album release which combines gritty and fiery grooves with a personal touch and a playful sound. Cover $10