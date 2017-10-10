Reassessing the Cold War and the Politics of the Far-Right: Fascist Legacies and the Origins of the Liberal International Order after 1945

Tuesday, October 10, 4pm, 6191 Helen C. White

Defending White Supremacy at Home, Projecting Liberalism Abroad: Race, Anti-Communism, and the Making of US Hegemony

Wednesday, October 11, 4pm, 6191 Helen C. White

Open Seminar for students, faculty, and public

Thursday, October 12, 12:20pm, 8108 Social Science

ALEXANDER ANIEVAS is Assistant Professor of Political Science at the University of Connecticut. Dr. Anievas studies international relations, with a particular focus on the development of non-Eurocentric approaches to international historical sociology and political economy. He has held fellowships at the University of Oxford and University of Cambridge. He is the author of Capital, the State, and War: Class Conflict and Geopolitics in the Thirty Years' Crisis, 1914-1945 (University of Michigan Press, 2014), for which he was awarded the Sussex International Theory Book Prize, and co-author (with Kerem Nisancıoglu) of How the West Came to Rule: The Geopolitical Origins of Capitalism (Pluto, 2015). He is also the editor or co-editor of five books, including Historical Sociology and World History: Uneven and Combined Development over the Longue Durée, Cataclysm 1914: The First World and the Making of Modern World Politics, and Marxism and World Politics: Contesting Global Capitalism. He is currently working on a manuscript (with Richard Saull) entitled Legacies of Fascism: Race and the Far-Right in the Making of the Cold War.