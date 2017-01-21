press release: On Monday, October 24th, 2016 the June family was shattered to pieces. They lost their father and husband to depression. Adam June was a loving husband, father, and friend. His life was centered around caring for those around him. His favorite thing to do was showing his four young children all of the fun things that life has to offer.

Adam's happiness was real, but his pain was real too. He kept his depression a secret and instead continually cared for those around him.

On Saturday, January 21, Crowe Collective and NAMI Wisconsin will partner to benefit the four young children of Adam June, while also pledging against stigma. All ticket sales sold from the event will go straight towards a trust fund for Adam's children.

Here's a breakdown of the event:

6:00-7:00PM: Community social hour

7:00-8:30PM: Take the #PledgeAgainstStigma with NAMI Wisconsin

8:30-10:00PM: Celebrating life to the tunes of Caravan Gypsy Swing Band

We hope you join us to #PledgeAgainstStigma.

Here is the link to purchase tickets/learn more about the event:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/legacy-of-love-a-night-out-with-nami-wisconsin-tickets-30259560159?aff=es2