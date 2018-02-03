press release:

LEGEND OF THE MOUNTAIN (SHAN ZHONG ZHUAN KI)

Taiwan | 1979 | DCP | 184 min. | Mandarin with English subtitles

Director: King Hu; Cast: Chun Shih, Feng Hsu, Sylvia Chang

From the director of A Touch of Zen and Dragon Inn comes this supernatural fable set during the 11th-century. “A scholar-errant, tasked with translating and safeguarding a Buddhist sutra involving the afterlife, loses his grasp of space and time as he wanders through a strange, haunting mountain landscape. Along the way, he encounters temptress ghosts and Taoist priests, ancient abandoned fortresses and inns, and a delirium of color, sound, and silence” (NY Museum of Modern Art). A beautiful new 4K restoration will be shown.

New Taiwanese Restorations: In January and February, we present two decidedly different movies from Taiwan, each directed by an established master of cinema. Hou Hsiao-Hsien’s Daughter of the Nile is an intimate contemporary family story that marked a transition between Hou’s “coming of age” trilogy and his period films. Legend of the Mountain is a deliriously entertaining epic of the supernatural from Wuxia expert King Hu. Both movies will show in gorgeous new 4K digital restorations.

