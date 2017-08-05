LEGO Showcase and Zipline Challenge

LEGO Showcase @ 10:00 - 12:00 p.m. Come celebrate the final day of our summer reading program by enjoying a variety of awesome Lego creations on display by the Wisconsin Lego Users Group (WisLUG) in the meeting room!

Zipline Challenge (ages 5-12) @ 10:00 - 12:00 p.m. Enjoy the Lego creations by the Wisconsin Lego Users Group while trying your hand at making a Lego creation that will survive the zipline challenge! Recommended for ages 5-12.