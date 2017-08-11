Leinenkugel’s 150th Anniversary Celebration

press release:

Fans 21+ can head to http://gochippewafalls.com/events/leinenkugels150 to make sure they purchase tickets to the Leinenkugel's 150th Anniversary Celebration before they’re sold out.

August 11-12, 2017, Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds, 225 Edward St., Chippewa Falls

  • Event Highlights:
  • 4 stages of live music with headliners Jerrod Niemann (Friday) and Collective Soul (Saturday)
  • Ongoing brewery tours of the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company right next door
  • A chance to meet members of the Leinenkugel family
  • Leinenkugel’s beer offerings from their whole portfolio, local food options and outdoor games
